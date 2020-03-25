Analysts Anticipate Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) will announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.37. Safehold posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Safehold.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $29.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.56 million. Safehold had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th.

Shares of SAFE opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 0.01. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.94 and its 200-day moving average is $41.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 69.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $622,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,211,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,277,333. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 344,900 shares of company stock worth $17,274,249 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 25.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safehold (SAFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.