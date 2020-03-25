Analysts Anticipate Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) to announce ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tailored Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is ($0.14). Tailored Brands posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tailored Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tailored Brands.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 138.49% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $690.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Tailored Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TLRD. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Tailored Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tailored Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tailored Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Tailored Brands by 126.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tailored Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tailored Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Tailored Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TLRD opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.83. Tailored Brands has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $8.43.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

