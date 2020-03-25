Analysts Expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). AC Immune reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AC Immune.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACIU opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $320.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.05. AC Immune has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $10.14.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

