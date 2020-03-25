Analysts Expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Announce $6.42 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will report earnings of $6.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.82 and the highest is $7.88. Amazon.com posted earnings of $7.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year earnings of $27.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.22 to $31.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $41.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.51 to $56.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,330.42.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $54.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,885.84. 6,462,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,821,759. The stock has a market cap of $938.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,967.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,843.56. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

