Analysts Expect Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.96). Crispr Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.93) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.22) to ($3.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.14) to ($3.78). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Crispr Therapeutics.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.19. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Crispr Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 76900.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.94. Crispr Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 2.74.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Earnings History and Estimates for Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

