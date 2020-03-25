Analysts Expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to Announce $0.55 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Heidrick & Struggles International posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heidrick & Struggles International.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $180.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.91 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.46%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heidrick & Struggles International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

HSII stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.23. 191,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,746. The company has a market cap of $391.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average is $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $42.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

In other news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.87 per share, for a total transaction of $75,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,171.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 4,909 shares of company stock valued at $103,380 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 390.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.