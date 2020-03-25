Analysts Expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.20). Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04).

MRNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.53.

MRNS traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.04. 910,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,009. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 77,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 34,338 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $10,368,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

