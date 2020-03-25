Analysts Expect Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) to report $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.58. Veritex reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veritex.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.40 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on VBTX. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In related news, CFO Terry Earley bought 5,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.94 per share, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 39,817 shares in the company, valued at $714,316.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $70,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,806.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Veritex by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. Veritex has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Featured Story: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritex (VBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.