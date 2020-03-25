Analysts Expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.53 Million

Brokerages expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to report $151.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $148.36 million to $154.70 million. WSFS Financial posted sales of $124.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year sales of $611.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $600.68 million to $622.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $628.71 million, with estimates ranging from $609.92 million to $647.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.92.

WSFS stock opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $46.05.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $2,077,853.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,429.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 377.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

