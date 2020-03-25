Analysts Offer Predictions for IGM Financial Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of IGM Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.83.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$823.55 million for the quarter.

IGM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut IGM Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$44.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities cut IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of IGM stock opened at C$21.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a PE ratio of 6.94. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$20.96 and a 1 year high of C$40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 3.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. This is a boost from IGM Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is 72.12%.

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

