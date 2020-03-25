Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 25th (ABBN, ABF, ALV, ANTO, BAS, BEI, BHP, BVIC, CS, DHER)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 25th:

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 16.50 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €232.00 ($269.77) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 780 ($10.26) to GBX 630 ($8.29). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €48.00 ($55.81) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) was given a €85.00 ($98.84) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,620 ($21.31) to GBX 1,680 ($22.10). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €64.00 ($74.42) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from GBX 1,030 ($13.55) to GBX 750 ($9.87). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €22.60 ($26.28) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €86.00 ($100.00) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) was given a €38.00 ($44.19) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) was given a €39.00 ($45.35) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) was given a €43.00 ($50.00) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) was given a €36.80 ($42.79) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €10.25 ($11.92) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €9.60 ($11.16) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €11.00 ($12.79) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) was given a €18.50 ($21.51) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €16.00 ($18.60) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 242 ($3.18) to GBX 240 ($3.16). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €73.00 ($84.88) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €30.00 ($34.88) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ITV (LON:ITV) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 88 ($1.16). Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) was given a €19.50 ($22.67) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $175.00 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) was given a CHF 116 price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,420 ($18.68) to GBX 1,570 ($20.65). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €10.00 ($11.63) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its price target boosted by Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 6,600 ($86.82) to GBX 6,700 ($88.13). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,150 ($94.05) to GBX 7,350 ($96.69). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 340 ($4.47). They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €120.00 ($139.53) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) was given a €78.00 ($90.70) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €83.00 ($96.51) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,750 ($62.48) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88). Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) was given a €48.00 ($55.81) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 915 ($12.04) to GBX 585 ($7.70). Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €43.00 ($50.00) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 418.50 target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

