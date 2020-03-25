Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Apple (AAPL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL):

3/24/2020 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/24/2020 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from to .

3/23/2020 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/23/2020 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from to .

3/19/2020 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $345.00.

3/18/2020 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $335.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $400.00.

3/17/2020 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $368.00 to $328.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $265.00 to $300.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $370.00.

3/16/2020 – Apple was given a new $290.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Apple was given a new $350.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $315.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $350.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $295.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $305.00.

3/6/2020 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $355.00 to $335.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/3/2020 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cascend Securities. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $375.00.

3/1/2020 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Apple was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2020 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Apple was given a new $355.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Apple was given a new $290.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Apple had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Apple had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Apple had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $304.00 to $297.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Apple was given a new $355.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Apple was given a new $358.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $385.00.

2/18/2020 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $368.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2020 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating. They now have a $345.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $355.00.

2/10/2020 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Apple is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Apple was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/3/2020 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Apple was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $373.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apple’s first-quarter fiscal 2020 results reflected continued momentum in the Services segment and a rebound in iPhone sales, which grew on a year-over-year basis. Customer response was exceptional for new iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. Moreover, sales benefited from trade-in programs, which doubled on a year-over-year basis. Wearables’ top-line growth was aided by strong demand for Apple Watch and AirPod. AirPod sales benefited from the launch of AirPod Pro, which features active noise cancellation. Moreover, Apple Watch’s adoption rate grew rapidly. The solid adoption of Apple Watch is now helping the iPhone maker strengthen presence in the personal health monitor space.The Phase One deal between the United States and China is also a positive. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

1/29/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $375.00 to $385.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $305.00 to $343.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $360.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $280.00 to $360.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $330.00 to $358.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $360.00 to $365.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/29/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $280.00 to $295.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $192.00 to $300.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Apple had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Apple had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/29/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $245.00 to $315.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Cascend Securities from $350.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $340.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $300.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG. They now have a price target on the stock, up previously from .

1/29/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $300.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Apple was given a new $355.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating. They now have a $355.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $275.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/27/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $280.00 to $290.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $246.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,078.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.20 and its 200-day moving average is $269.95. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

