Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CBAY):

3/20/2020 – CymaBay Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $2.00 to $1.60. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – CymaBay Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $2.00 to $1.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – CymaBay Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2.00.

3/12/2020 – CymaBay Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2020 – CymaBay Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary new medicines for important human diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, arhalofenate, is being developed for the treatment of gout. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Newark, California. “

1/30/2020 – CymaBay Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 11.51. The firm has a market cap of $93.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $13.89.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics Inc alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 16,303 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.