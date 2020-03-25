Analyzing Health Catalyst (HCAT) and Its Competitors

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Health Catalyst to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

This table compares Health Catalyst and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst $154.94 million -$60.10 million -18.18 Health Catalyst Competitors $8.32 billion $1.62 billion 43.80

Health Catalyst’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Health Catalyst. Health Catalyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.9% of Health Catalyst shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Health Catalyst and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst N/A N/A N/A Health Catalyst Competitors -4.23% -54.08% -3.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Health Catalyst and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 0 8 1 3.11 Health Catalyst Competitors 959 3233 6425 319 2.56

Health Catalyst presently has a consensus target price of $49.63, indicating a potential upside of 92.27%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 120.58%. Given Health Catalyst’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Health Catalyst has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Health Catalyst beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services. The company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.