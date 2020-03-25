Analyzing IAA (IAA) & Its Competitors

IAA (NYSE: IAA) is one of 22 public companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare IAA to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for IAA and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAA 0 0 9 0 3.00 IAA Competitors 275 1065 1107 56 2.38

IAA currently has a consensus price target of $47.29, indicating a potential upside of 53.33%. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 60.16%. Given IAA’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IAA has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IAA and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IAA $1.44 billion $193.20 million 19.16 IAA Competitors $8.13 billion $201.00 million 7.55

IAA’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than IAA. IAA is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.2% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IAA and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAA N/A N/A N/A IAA Competitors 3.72% -779.13% 3.81%

Summary

IAA peers beat IAA on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About IAA

IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 179 salvage vehicle auction sites in the United States and Canada; and 14 locations in the United Kingdom. Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc. serves insurance companies, used vehicle dealers, rental car and fleet leasing companies, auto lenders, non-profit organizations, and the general public. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois. IAA, Inc.(NYSE:IAA) operates independently of KAR Auction Services, Inc. as of June 28, 2019.

