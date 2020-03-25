Analyzing Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) & Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH)

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) and Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.6% of Twin River Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Studio City International shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Twin River Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Twin River Worldwide and Studio City International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin River Worldwide 0 2 2 0 2.50 Studio City International 1 0 0 0 1.00

Twin River Worldwide currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 157.19%. Studio City International has a consensus target price of $16.10, suggesting a potential downside of 6.36%. Given Twin River Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Twin River Worldwide is more favorable than Studio City International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Twin River Worldwide and Studio City International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twin River Worldwide $523.58 million 0.79 $55.13 million $1.81 7.20 Studio City International $626.73 million 2.16 $43.63 million $0.75 22.92

Twin River Worldwide has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Studio City International. Twin River Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Studio City International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Twin River Worldwide and Studio City International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin River Worldwide 10.53% 21.26% 6.44% Studio City International 5.14% 4.02% 1.53%

Summary

Twin River Worldwide beats Studio City International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Twin River Worldwide Company Profile

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. is a gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. It engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

