Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 143.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,419 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.45% of Anaplan worth $31,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Anaplan by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anaplan by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anaplan by 1,112.7% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rob Ward sold 126,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $5,670,011.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,358.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 47,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $1,316,293.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,356,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,647,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,845 shares of company stock worth $16,747,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

PLAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $74.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, FBN Securities decreased their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.74.

Anaplan stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.00. 5,271,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,636. Anaplan Inc has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $63.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.56.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anaplan Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

