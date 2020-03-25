Andrew Heath Acquires 1,089 Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) insider Andrew Heath acquired 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,298 ($30.23) per share, for a total transaction of £25,025.22 ($32,919.26).

LON SXS traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,244 ($29.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,769. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17. Spectris plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,058 ($27.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,072 ($40.41). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,644.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,639.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 11.13.

Spectris (LON:SXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 168 ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 163.20 ($2.15) by GBX 4.80 ($0.06). On average, equities analysts expect that Spectris plc will post 17118.0003617 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a GBX 43.20 ($0.57) dividend. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $21.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

SXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spectris to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 2,760 ($36.31) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Shore Capital cut shares of Spectris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 3,320 ($43.67) price objective for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Spectris to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,649.55 ($34.85).

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

