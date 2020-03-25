Anglo American (LON:AAL) Downgraded to “Equal weight” at Morgan Stanley

Anglo American (LON:AAL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Societe Generale downgraded Anglo American to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,360 ($31.04) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Oddo Securities dropped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,198.75 ($28.92).

AAL opened at GBX 1,394 ($18.34) on Wednesday. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.39) and a one year high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,687.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,924.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion and a PE ratio of 5.05.

In other news, insider Mark Cutifani sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,943 ($25.56), for a total transaction of £233,160 ($306,708.76).

Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

