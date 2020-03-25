Angus Porter Buys 75,000 Shares of McColl’s Retail Group PLC (LON:MCLS) Stock

McColl’s Retail Group PLC (LON:MCLS) insider Angus Porter acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £18,750 ($24,664.56).

LON:MCLS traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 24 ($0.32). The company had a trading volume of 1,130,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,871. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 34.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.30. McColl’s Retail Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 14.26 ($0.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 87.60 ($1.15). The firm has a market cap of $27.65 million and a PE ratio of -0.29.

McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 5.55 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) by GBX 0.25 ($0.00). On average, analysts expect that McColl’s Retail Group PLC will post 2238.9998953 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McColl’s Retail Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of McColl’s Retail Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

About McColl’s Retail Group

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighborhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer fruits and vegetables, milk, chilled foods, alcohol, confectionery, tobacco and e-cigarettes, canned and packaged grocery, soft-drinks, non-food, household, hot food-to-go, and newspapers, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

