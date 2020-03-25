Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,755,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,781,906 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of Antero Midstream worth $51,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Shares of AM stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Antero Midstream Corp has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.58 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 44.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

AM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.