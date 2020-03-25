Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 86.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,310 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Anthem by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Anthem by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.46.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $196.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.78. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $312.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

