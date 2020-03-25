Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 630 at Morgan Stanley

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 780 ($10.26) to GBX 630 ($8.29) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, January 27th. Liberum Capital upgraded Antofagasta to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 780 ($10.26) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 841.07 ($11.06).

Shares of LON:ANTO opened at GBX 714.80 ($9.40) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.31. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 656.60 ($8.64) and a one year high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 769.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 865.78.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

