Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 840.38 ($11.05).

A number of research firms have commented on ANTO. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 760 ($10.00) price objective (down from GBX 850 ($11.18)) on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 780 ($10.26) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Antofagasta to a “sector performer” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 740 ($9.73) to GBX 760 ($10.00) in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

LON:ANTO traded up GBX 96.20 ($1.27) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 714.80 ($9.40). 2,869,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,470,000. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion and a PE ratio of 10.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 769.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 865.78. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 656.60 ($8.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.56%.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.