Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.07.

APA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. MKM Partners upgraded Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Apache from $31.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of Apache stock opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.56. Apache has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apache will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apache in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,618,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Apache in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,801,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Apache by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,590,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $526,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,015 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Apache by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,155,062 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,676 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Apache in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

