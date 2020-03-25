Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior target price of $17.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Shares of AINV traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,801,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,972. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.11. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $18.33.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $68.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Apollo Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Howard Widra purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $223,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,142.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 3,528.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.