Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) President Joseph A. Moroney Acquires 1,000 Shares

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) President Joseph A. Moroney bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.77 per share, for a total transaction of $10,770.00.

Shares of NYSE:AIF traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,995. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 1,733.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

