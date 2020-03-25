AppCoins (APPC) Price Hits $0.0225 on Major Exchanges

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. AppCoins has a market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $24,874.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar. One AppCoins token can now be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, IDEX, BiteBTC and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.23 or 0.02591232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00185876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00042152 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00033942 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

AppCoins was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AppCoins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, BiteBTC, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

