Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s Largest Position

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,779 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,390 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.7% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Nomura decreased their price objective on Apple from to in a report on Monday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $245.52. 75,697,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,562,544. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,074.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

