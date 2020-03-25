AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,357 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.50% of Cabot worth $40,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,504,000 after purchasing an additional 534,213 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,626,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,805,000 after purchasing an additional 193,103 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,176,000. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 833,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,595,000 after acquiring an additional 120,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

CBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Cabot from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Cabot from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

NYSE CBT opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. Cabot Corp has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $50.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average of $43.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Corp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 35.81%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

