AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 1,069,992 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 178.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,669,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069,992 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Liberty Global worth $36,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 23.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 32,952 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 12.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter worth approximately $9,377,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 0.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,999,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,504,000 after buying an additional 60,845 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBTYK opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average is $21.52. Liberty Global PLC has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LBTYK shares. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

