AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 20,389 Shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 20,389 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.30% of PolyOne worth $36,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 195,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

POL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on PolyOne from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Shares of NYSE POL opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. PolyOne Co. has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $37.33.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.58%. PolyOne’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PolyOne Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $121,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $99,715.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,390.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $313,205. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

