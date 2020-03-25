AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 294,408 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,408 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of US Foods worth $46,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,228,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,464,000 after acquiring an additional 28,009 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 8.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

USFD has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra cut US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.88.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.71. US Foods Holding Corp has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $43.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.