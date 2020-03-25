AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 686,810 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 2,462.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 714,705 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686,810 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Lennar worth $39,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Lennar by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

In other news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,288,854.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,631 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,102.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock worth $23,840,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra decreased their price target on Lennar from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Lennar from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.