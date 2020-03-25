AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Becton Dickinson and worth $39,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $202.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total value of $9,051,257.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,989,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total transaction of $7,155,179.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,871,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,208 shares of company stock worth $30,137,672. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.