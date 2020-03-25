AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 309.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,837,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144,251 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $44,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 34,075,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,436,000 after purchasing an additional 834,063 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,494,000 after purchasing an additional 356,588 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,788,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,222,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,853,000 after purchasing an additional 146,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,111,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,509,000 after purchasing an additional 153,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Several research firms have commented on HPE. Cfra dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

