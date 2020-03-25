AQR Capital Management LLC Has $36.71 Million Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 36,096 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Hubbell worth $36,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Hubbell by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 1,944.0% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBB opened at $98.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.53. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $85.62 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.83%.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $283,517.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,422,411.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $944,547.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,602 shares in the company, valued at $23,489,648.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

