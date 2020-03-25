AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,643,464 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,707 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.05% of Associated Banc worth $36,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Associated Banc by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Associated Banc by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Associated Banc by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Associated Banc Corp has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $23.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $293.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

In other news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $123,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,358.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Crowley, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,250.00. Insiders have bought 27,000 shares of company stock worth $432,170 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASB shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

