AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 475.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,799 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of Polaris Industries worth $36,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,007,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,461,000 after buying an additional 31,821 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,353,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,673,000 after buying an additional 62,414 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,089,000 after buying an additional 279,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 434.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 12,772 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock opened at $46.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Polaris Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.14 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

In other Polaris Industries news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $3,646,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

