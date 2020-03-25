AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 150.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 751,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,620 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.84% of AutoNation worth $36,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 44,574 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $2,038,369.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $240,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,291.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,424 shares of company stock worth $19,820,268 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AN opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average is $47.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

