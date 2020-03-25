AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,250 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $40,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $27,290,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,544,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,752 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6,052.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

Shares of SWK opened at $90.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

