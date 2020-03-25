AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,596,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,881 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of News worth $36,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in News in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in News by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in News by 5,327.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in News by 1,851.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in News by 910.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

NWSA opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. News Corp has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. News had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that News Corp will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

