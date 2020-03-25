AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 28,243 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.77% of MAXIMUS worth $36,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MAXIMUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MAXIMUS by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,482 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MAXIMUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in MAXIMUS by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 415,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,875,000 after purchasing an additional 59,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in MAXIMUS by 571.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,631 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $651,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAXIMUS stock opened at $58.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.03. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.86. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $818.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.