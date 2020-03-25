AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 556,697 Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865,495 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 556,697 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.98% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $42,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $3,988,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,917,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 575,938 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,503,000 after buying an additional 72,195 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,211 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.82. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $49.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.08.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DKS. Nomura reduced their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.15.

Dicks Sporting Goods Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

