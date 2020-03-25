AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 8,601 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 636,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,601 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of Teradyne worth $43,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,321,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,125,000 after buying an additional 490,156 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $32,417,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,518,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,534,000 after buying an additional 441,324 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 560,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,188,000 after buying an additional 313,996 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 16,411.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 313,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after buying an additional 311,810 shares during the period.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $52.82 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $38.86 and a one year high of $81.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.79 and its 200 day moving average is $63.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Teradyne from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $581,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $4,852,783.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,774,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,190 shares of company stock worth $8,776,159. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

