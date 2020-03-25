AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 96,445 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96,445 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $36,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,265,000 after purchasing an additional 288,653 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $24,087,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,655,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,570,000 after acquiring an additional 160,215 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 195,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,171,000 after acquiring an additional 125,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 771.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 128,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after acquiring an additional 114,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $773,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $1,529,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,360.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,067. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BR opened at $94.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.70 and a 200-day moving average of $120.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.