Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) Shares Acquired by Samsara BioCapital LLC

Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its stake in Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,333 shares during the period. Aravive comprises approximately 3.8% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Samsara BioCapital LLC owned approximately 3.93% of Aravive worth $7,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Aravive during the fourth quarter valued at $9,556,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aravive by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 148,645 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the 4th quarter worth about $1,391,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aravive by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Aravive by 463,462.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 74,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARAV traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 120,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 7.59. The stock has a market cap of $59.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.39. Aravive Inc has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $15.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.87.

ARAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aravive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aravive in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aravive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

