ARbit (ARB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $18.00

ARbit (CURRENCY:ARB) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, ARbit has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. One ARbit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. ARbit has a total market cap of $4,288.79 and approximately $18.00 worth of ARbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 95.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About ARbit

ARbit (CRYPTO:ARB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2015. ARbit’s total supply is 10,830,050 coins. ARbit’s official Twitter account is @get_ARbit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ARbit Coin Trading

ARbit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

