ArbitrageCT (ARCT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

ArbitrageCT (CURRENCY:ARCT) traded down 36.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 25th. One ArbitrageCT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox and YoBit. ArbitrageCT has a market capitalization of $6,967.75 and $1.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ArbitrageCT has traded down 36.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ArbitrageCT Token Profile

ARCT is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 150,729,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,655,777 tokens. The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT. ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct. ArbitrageCT’s official website is arbitragect.com.

Buying and Selling ArbitrageCT

ArbitrageCT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbitrageCT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArbitrageCT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArbitrageCT using one of the exchanges listed above.

