ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €18.30 by Morgan Stanley

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €18.30 ($21.28) target price from research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MT. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.50 ($23.84) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €19.29 ($22.43).

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a one year high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

